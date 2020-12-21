Cases surpass recoveries in Maharashtra yet again

Total number of infections nudges 19 lakh mark; death toll touches 48,746; Mumbai adds 586 new cases

After days of recoveries exceeding new cases, Maharashtra witnessed a reverse trend yet again with just 2,064 patients being discharged on Sunday as opposed to a spike of 3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active case count has risen to 62,743 while the total case tally stands at 18,96,518.

As many as 98 deaths took the fatality toll to 48,746.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 17,83,905 while the State’s recovery rate has declined incrementally to 94.08%.

“Of a total 1,21,19,196 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,96,518 (case positivity rate of 15.65%) have returned positive with nearly 60,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported more than 600 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,66,957 while seven deaths saw its toll reach 7,682. As per the district administration figures, the active cases stand at 8,782 while its recovery rate is 95.11%.

Mumbai city reported 586 new cases to take its total tally to 2,86,850 of whom only 7,996 are active. As many as 16 fatalities saw the city’s death toll — following due reconciliation process — touch 10,996.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha recorded nearly 450 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,21,547 of whom 4,471 are active. Three deaths took the toll to 3,135.

In contrast, western Maharashtra registered far lower cases and fatalities: Satara reported five deaths as its fatality toll following reconciliation dipped marginally to 1,736 while 67 fresh cases saw the total number of cases rise to 53,874 of whom 1,122 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli added just 24 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,905 of whom only 306 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,759.

Kolhapur logged a mere 14 cases and no deaths as its total case tally touched 48,998 of whom 802 are active. The death count remains at 1,656.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 300 cases and three deaths as its total tally climbed to 1,12,451 of whom 2,766 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,833.

Jalgaon recorded only 31 new cases and a single death as its total infections touched 55,528 of whom only 522 are active, while its death toll went up to 1,434.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,02,362 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,730 were in institutional quarantine facilities.