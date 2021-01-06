Cases again outweigh recoveries as Maharashtra’s total tally breaches 19.50 lakh

Daily life: A man wearing mask trying to board a crowded bus near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday.

06 January 2021 01:59 IST

64 succumb to virus; active infections rise to 49,067; Mumbai adds 539 cases

A day after Maharashtra recorded more than 10,000 recoveries, 3,160 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday while just 2,828 patients were discharged.

The State’s active cases have again incrementally risen to 49,067 while the total case tally has reached 19,50,171. As many as 64 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,759.

While the cumulative recoveries stand at 18,50,189, the State’s recovery rate is 94.87%.

“Of a total 1,30,61,976 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,50,171 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.93%) have returned positive with over 57,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.55%.

Pune district reported over 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,75,255. Seven deaths saw the toll rise to 7,779. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have dipped to 5,592 while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 96.07%.

Mumbai city recorded 539 fresh cases to push its total tally to 2,95,525 of whom just 7,093 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city’s toll reach 11,147.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered over 350 new cases, taking the district’s total infections to 1,27,326 of whom 4,278 are active. With three deaths, the toll has touched 3,229.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added three deaths as its fatality count rose to 1,773 while 41 fresh cases pushed the total tally to 54,879 of whom just 685 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli logged a mere 23 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases went up to 50,281 of whom only 396 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,769.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of just 10 cases and no fatalities as its total cases reached 48,798 of whom just 98 are active. The fatality toll remains constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded nearly 150 cases and five deaths as its total tally rose to 1,16,354 of whom 1,454 are active. Its death toll climbed to 1,923.

Jalgaon reported 66 new cases and two deaths as its total cases touched 56,373 of whom only 555 are active, while its fatality count went up to 1,453.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,41,557 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,788 were in institutional quarantine facilities.