Cabinet committee set up to look into implementation of farm Bills

Maharashtra CM agrees to Congress request to not rush into it

In a clear indication of its reluctance on the agriculture Bills cleared at the just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a Cabinet sub-committee to discuss their implementation in the State.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has opposed the implementation of the Bills in States where the party is in power. The State unit of the Congress, which is part of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray where he is reported to have agreed to look into the matter and not hastily implement the Bills.

The Cabinet sub-committee will discuss the farm Bills and its impacts on farmers and agriculture in the State. “The sub-committee will also hold discussions with organisations representing farmers. Based on these discussions, a draft of suggested modifications will be submitted before the Cabinet and a final decision taken thereafter,” said an official.

Last week, speaking to reporters in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the State government would not be implementing the Bills. The State Co-operative department had on August 10 issued a notification to implement the ordinances across the State.

“Now technically, ordinances have been converted to a law and the State government has formed a sub-committee to discuss its implementation,” the official said.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 were passed as law amid chaos and intense opposition in Rajya Sabha two weeks ago. The passing of these laws has trigerred nationwide agitation of farmers, especially in Pubjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has already said that not implementing these Bills in the State would amount to betrayal of farmers.