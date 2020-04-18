Cabinet committee clears dues of front line workers

A State Cabinet sub-committee on Friday approved over a dozen proposals, including immediate release of pending salaries of front line workers, resuming online registration of property, and setting aside 25% district planning fund for the fight against COVID-19.

The committee, comprising seven Cabinet ministers and headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, approved the payments for elected representatives, government employees, doctors, police, and home guards fighting the battle against the pandemic.

The government had deferred payment of 25% to 50% of the salaries of the front line workers in March. The committee decided to release the pending amount immediately.

The committee also decided to ease restrictions on e-commerce and agricultural activities, and facilitate grain supply to community kitchens.