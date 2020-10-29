BJP’s Spiritual Front issues ultimatum to govt. on opening of religious places

Mumbai

29 October 2020 02:06 IST

It threatens to break open locks of temples on November 1

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated Spiritual Front on Wednesday said that it would break open locks of temples and other religious places on November 1 if the State government did not decide to reopen them by then.

A delegation led by Tushar Bhosle, president of the State BJP’s Spiritual Front, held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding that religious places be reopened.

“We have already held two agitations in this regard, but the State government did not accept our demand. We had also sent two letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeay seeking meetings, but we did not get any reply,” Mr. Bhosle said.

He said that they expected that even though Mr. Thackeray did not agree for a meeting, he would issue directions to reopen temples and other religious places. “But he has not announced any date as of now. We are forced to take the extreme step on November 1,” he said.

The BJP has already conducted two State-wide agitations and even held a meeting with Mr. Koshyari. Following the last meeting with the Governor, he had sent a letter to Mr. Thackeray. The content of the letter turned out to be controversial after Mr. Koshyari went on to ask whether the CM had turned secular.

The CM too reacted sharply reminding the Governor about the Constitution. The Governor was also snubbed by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and later by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well.