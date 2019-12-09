‘BJP will win BMC polls in 2022’

Taking its long-time ally and now bitter enemy Shiv Sena head-on, Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said his party will win the 2022 Mumbai civic elections and give the city a mayor.

“We discussed Mumbai in detail in a meeting of the executive committee on Sunday. The corporation is set to face polls in 2022. The BJP will contest this poll on its own. The party will win this election and we will have a BJP mayor in Mumbai,” Mr. Patil told reporters after the meeting.

The Sena has been in control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest in India, for nearly 30 years. In the BMC elections held in 2017, the BJP had made huge strides by winning 82 seats out of the total 227, closing the gap with the Sena, which bagged 86 seats. Later, six corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joined the Sena, taking its total to 92. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have 30 and nine corporators, respectively.

“By January 1 next year, the BJP will complete most of its party-level appointments, including that of State president,” he said.

Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar is Mumbai’s Mayor. The BJP-Sena fought the Assembly elections together, but decided to part ways after failing to reach a formula on sharing Chief Minister’s post. The Sena joined hands with long-time enemies Congress and NCP, which resulted in a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane on Sunday termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra as a temporary one, which was only issuing stay orders.

Addressing a press conference in his home district Sindhudurg, Mr. Rane said the Congress-NCP-Sena government would not last long as these parties had come together only to protect their personal interests.

“This is not a people’s government; in fact, it is a ‘stay order’ government, which will not last long,” he said.

Since coming to power, Mr. Thackeray has ordered the review of several big-ticket infrastructure projects, including the multi-billion-dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, and has stayed work on the Metro 3 car shed in Aarey colony in Mumbai.

“Ten days have passed (since the swearing-in), but the six ministers sworn in are yet to get portfolios. So far, not a single decision in the interest of the people has been taken. This government is not good for the State,” Mr. Rane said.