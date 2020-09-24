‘BJP used Sushant’s death to defame Maharashtra’

Mumbai

24 September 2020 00:54 IST

Dirty conspiracy, alleges Congress

The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday alleged a ‘dirty conspiracy’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame Maharashtra with the help of Bihar’s former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey by using the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“There was a big dirty conspiracy by the BJP to defame Maharashtra to reduce its national importance. The Bihar DGP who was used in this is being blatantly rewarded. His voluntary retirement and quick approval says it all. The BJP had no sympathy for Rajput but saw a political opportunity to use his death for the Bihar elections and now for a new film city,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

He further said that there is no doubt that Mr. Pandey who defamed the Mumbai Police in the Rajput death case would soon get a big reward from the BJP for playing his part in the conspiracy.

The Congress has also raised questions over the ongoing investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) headed by Rakesh Asthana, labelling him as the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The NCB has had an office in Mumbai for many years. Why has there been no inquiry in the so-called Bollywood and drug connections so far? Secondly, the Enforcement Directorate had called the NCB to investigate the drug angle in the Sushant case. The NCB has not made any arrests so far as per the first FIR registered on 15/2020. The arrests have been made under the second FIR which was registered on 16/2020 which has nothing to do with the Sushant case,” Mr. Sawant said, asking whether the NCB has dropped its probe in the actor’s death case.