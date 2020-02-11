BJP to launch its own thali in Beed district

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon launch its own version of the Shiv Sena’s thali for ₹30.

This will be a counter to the State government’s flagship Shivbhojan thali, priced at ₹10, which was made available outside 20-odd hospitals and government offices from this Republic Day. This was designed on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s Amma canteen.

BJP leaders said on Monday that their thali would have 10 items and would be served to the needy at different locations across the State. The pilot project will begin in Beed district this week.

“Our thali will have wholesome and nutritious food for the poor. While this is not a tit for tat against the Sena’s thali, the idea is to serve the poor who are not included in the State’s welfare schemes or are left out,” a BJP leader said.

While the menu for the BJP thali has not been finalised, the Sena’s meal offers two chapatis, a 100 gm portion of vegetables, 150 gm rice, and 100 gm dessert, during lunch hours. The State is expected to provide a subsidy of ₹40 per plate in urban centres and ₹25 per plate in rural areas.

Government officials said they are expecting to serve about 500 thalis a day in each of the 36 districts, which would cost the State an estimated ₹6.48 crore for three months.