BJP to celebrate Ayodhya ceremony in a grand way

Mumbai

05 August 2020 02:00 IST

As Ayodhya gets ready for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to turn it into a party event by organising functions in all city wards and appealed to people to celebrate the day like Deepavali.

BJP’s Mumbai unit president Mangalprabhat Lodha has given a call to decorate all party offices and distribute sweets by holding pujas on roads. All party MLAs have been directed to conduct pujas and celebrations in their respective constituencies. The party has also decided to set up LED screens to live telecast the ceremony in Ayodhya.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis will felicitate kar sevaks at the BJP’s Dadar office, while LoP in the Council Pravin Darekar has arranged a Sri Ram puja in north Mumbai. Party’s State unit president Chandrakant Patil has called for celebrating the occasion by lighting diyas like in Deepavali.

The BJP on Tuesday organised a light festival at Banganga in south Mumbai with a Sri Ram puja by 125 priests.

A party delegation met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and urged him to direct the State government to allow people to perform pujas in temples by opening them for a day on Wednesday.