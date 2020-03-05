BJP suspends two leaders for anti-CAA/NRC activity, sends out a message

Mumbai

05 March 2020 01:02 IST

The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it would take disciplinary action against party workers found participating in activities against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The move followed the suspension of two functionaries from drought-hit Marathwada on Wednesday.

The BJP suspended Balasaheb Ganesh Rokde, city president of Palam municipal council, and Vinod Haribhau Borade, city president of Selu city council, both in Parbhani district, for moving an anti-CAA/NRC resolution in their respective local bodies.

The suspension letters were signed by the party’s State president, Chandrakant Patil, who stated that the move of the two leaders was being considered by the high command as ‘anti party’.

The letters said the CAA was a law to give citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and had the support of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. “But both of you have presented in the local bodies a motion against the Act. This is being considered an anti-party activity, which has affected the discipline in the rank and file of the organisation. We are appropriately taking action.”

Senior BJP leaders said the action was justified since the party had been making its stand amply clear on every forum. The action of the two leaders has sent a wrong message to the rank and file, they said.

“There is enough communication within the party to understand this (pro-CAA/NRC) is a collective stand of the party and its senior leaders. When they (two leaders) decided to move a motion against it, it is a sign of their shrinking loyalty towards the organisation. We will continue to take such action in the future,” a leader said.