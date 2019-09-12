BJP, Sena to finalise formula for seat sharing by Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena will complete the seat-sharing talks before September 13, well before the code of conduct for the Assembly polls is expected to kick in.

A senior minister told The Hindu the final formula has been arrived at, and BJP is likely propose 155-157 seats for itself, offer Sena 115-117 seats and leave 18 seats for splinter groups who will be part of the alliance. “We have been asked by the high command to complete seat talks by September 13. We will not settle for anything less than 155-160. This is what our core committee has agreed on,” a senior minister told The Hindu.

The new formula is not different from the promised 50:50 seat sharing agreement arrived at by both the parties before the Lok Sabha polls. It just leaves room for negotiation on over 20 to 25 seats on either side of the party aspirations, leaders said. “From our side, this is the final number considering a number of factors such as the wave in favour of the party post abrogation of Article 370,” the minister said.

The BJP’s core committee held a second round of meeting this week to discuss the seat-sharing formula with Shiv Sena. The meeting of the 16-member committee was held under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday, who stressed on the need for the party to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the first 100 days of its completion of second term.

The core committee includes senior party leaders, and is headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State in-charge Chandrakant Patil, city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ministers Vinod Tawde, Ashish Shelar, and Pankaja Munde among others.