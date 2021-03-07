BJP plans public meetings to highlight MVA govt. failures

Mumbai

07 March 2021

A day after demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of Mansukh Hiren linked to the Scorpio found with explosives outside the house of Mukesh Ambani, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the party would hold 20,000 small public meetings across the State, claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was criminalising politics.

“The State government is extending protection to criminals. Even ministers are being named in cases related to atrocities against women. Those ministers are being provided protection. The State seems to be playing a suspicious role in the Hiren death case,” BJP State president and MLA Chandrakant Patil said.

Mr. Patil on Saturday held a meeting with State and district-level office-bearers of the party. The objective behind the BJP’s public meetings is to create public awareness of the lawlessness due to failures of the State government and its anti-people policies.

On Friday, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded an NIA probe into the case of vehicle laden with explosives and death of Hiren.

While Mr. Fadnavis said that the car belonged to Hiren, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh denied it. Mr. Deshmukh has also announced that the case will be probed by the State’s Anti-Terrorism Squad.