BJP denies poaching charge, says MVA parties have no moral ground on this

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied allegations that it is planning a ‘poaching operation’ in Maharashtra, on the back of similar claims emerging from Madhya Pradesh and earlier in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday claimed that it was in touch with 14 MLAs from the BJP, who were willing to jump ship, as a counter to ‘Operation Lotus’ in the State.

NCP leader and Cabinet Minister, Jayant Patil, said the BJP MLAs had constantly sought favours from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and were willing to do ‘anything’ for the three-party dispensation. “Even today, 13 to 14 MLAs of the BJP are in touch with us, and we have very close and old ties with them. We have also been getting approvals for their works sometimes. But Maharashtra is aware of who plays the poaching game and who has already taught the BJP a lesson,” Mr. Patil said.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh claimed that the BJP had poached at least four of its MLAs and flown them to Bengaluru in a 12-seater chartered flight.

Party leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the four MLAs were Bisahulal Singh, Raghuraj Kansana and Hardeep Dang from the Congress, and one Independent MLA Surendra Singh. Following this, the Maharashtra Congress alleged that 11 of its MLAs were facing poaching threats from the BJP in an M.P./Karnataka-style operation.

Rubbishing the charge, the BJP said the MVA partners — the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena — had no ‘moral authority’ to talk of poaching when they themselves had formed the MVA coalition on ‘immoral grounds’.

“The NCP is the last party and Mr. Patil is the last leader who should take a moral high ground on this issue. We now know the unconstitutional grounds on which they (the Congress, NCP, Sena) have formed the MVA government, betraying the mandate given to them by the people of Maharashtra. These three parties should be the last ones to talk about poaching,” BJP leader and party spokesperson Niranjan Shetty told The Hindu.