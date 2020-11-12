Bihar polls: people don’t care for Congress leadership any more, says Prakash Ambedkar

Pune

12 November 2020 01:22 IST

The Congress’s dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly polls clearly showed that people did not care for the party’s leadership, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Wednesday.

Mr. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, further said that a united front of regional parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was required to halt the ‘Modi wave’ in the country.

“The Congress could barely win 19 of the 70 seats it contested on. It is a telling indication that people today do not hanker for its leadership any more. It is time for regional party leaders like Tejashwi Yadav [RJD] and Mamata Banerjee [TMC] to head an opposition coalition against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP],” he said.

Claiming that there was widespread public anger against the Modi government at the Centre, the VBA leader said that the Hindutva issue cut no ice with voters today.

“Ultimately, the BJP has failed to achieve a decisive victory in Bihar and voters have rejected its divisive politics. With West Bengal going to polls next year, there is a need for a strong coalition of opposition parties to stop the BJP,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

He lavished praise on the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, which emerged as the single-largest party despite the BJP-JD(U) alliance winning a humdinger of an election.

Mr. Ambedkar censured the Congress, particularly for the latter branding his own VBA, which contested the polls, as a ‘vote-breaker’.

“From its earlier tally of 33 seats, the Congress has slid to 19. Instead of mud-slinging and branding other parties as ‘vote breakers’, the Congress should look at its own deplorable condition and introspect,” he said.