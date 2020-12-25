Big change soon: Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, has suggested that there could be a change of leadership in Karnataka after Makara Sankranti.
“We are looking ahead at change. I don’t know if it would be Cabinet expansion or reshuffle. But it will be a big change,’’ he told journalists in Vijayapura on Friday.
“Every year, the Sun changes his path and shines on the northern hemisphere. In Karnataka too, the Sun will shine on north Karnataka and the era of the wholesome development of north Karnataka will begin,’’ he said.
Makara Sankranti festival falls on January 14, 2021.
“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is scheduled to visit Vijayapura on January 16 for the inauguration of the local battalion of a central police organisation. But there will be a big change here before he arrives. Vijayapura has suffered great injustice all these days. There is not a single Minister despite the district having so many BJP MLAs. But I am 100 per cent confident that the high command will end this injustice soon,” he said.
He clarified that he was not aspiring to be a Minister. “I am not interested. Only the media keeps saying I am in the race. I am not in any race.”
Asked if he was hoping to be appointed the Chief Minister, he said he could be, if he was destined to be. “There is nothing to say I cannot be the CM. I could be if it is my destiny.’
