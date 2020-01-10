Bhima-Koregaon: Minister flays move to withdraw cases

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendranath Pandey on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra government for attempting to withdraw cases related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence and ‘urban Naxals’ responsible for allegedly plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Chandauli said governments in some States are working to undo all the good work done by the Central government against the Naxal ‘menace’ in the last few years.

Maharashtra has the right to ‘review’ cases, but if they are reversed with an ‘ideological tint’ in mind, the BJP will oppose it tooth and nail both from New Delhi and from within the State, he said. The State government forces its polluted view on these cases, but the Maharashtra voters will take its cognisance, he said. “The BJP will oppose any polluted view while reviewing or withdrawing cases. The Narendra Modi government has worked on the Naxal menace in rural areas and reduced its to a few districts from an earlier spread of over 300 districts,” the Union Minister said, adding even some people in the urban areas with a ‘Naxal mentality’ were controlled.

“It is this control that these Naxalites in urban areas are opposed to, since their livelihood is dependent on the urban Naxal ecosystem. This is the government which has even worked for peace on the campuses but the people with such mentality are encouraging youngsters to take to streets against the CAA/NRC,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed in principle to withdraw 386 cases related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The State Home department has submitted a status report to the CM recommending withdrawal of cases. According to the report, 649 cases have been filed in connection with Bhima-Koregaon, of which 386 cases are being scrutinised and will be taken back. About 63 cases are of serious nature and cannot be withdrawn. In 2018, a clash had broken out after thousands of Dalits visiting a war memorial in Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district came under attack.