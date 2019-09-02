Bhagat Singh Koshyari is new Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced the appointment of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Governor of poll-bound Maharashtra. Mr. Koshyari will succeed Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who completed his term of five years.

A postgraduate in English literature, Mr. Koshyari was born on June 17, 1942. He started his public life through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He was jailed in 1977 during emergency.

Following the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate State, he was appointed the first State unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He was also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly from 2002 to 2007. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from 2008 to 2014.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Mr. Koshyari. “Heartiest congratulations to Hon Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji on being appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra ! @BSKoshyari,” he tweeted.

Mr. Koshyari replied in a tweet: “Thanks Devendra jee for your warm wishes. Looking forward to contribute in prosperity and development of #Maharashtra. #JaiHind #JaiMaharashtra.”

The new governor will take over from Mr. Rao who took charge of the office on August 30, 2014. A BJP leader from Telangana, Mr. Rao had served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and subsequently as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the government led by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004. Mr. Rao was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha from Karimnagar constituency in 1998 for the first time. In 1999, he was elected as president of the State unit of the BJP. He was re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999.