Ban on ritual bath on Makar Sankranti due to COVID spread

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the Haridwar and Dehradun authorities have prohibited devotees from taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

For the safety of devotees, in view of the recent spike in pandemic cases in the State, there will be a ban on devotees gathering at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ghats for a ritual bath on Makar Sankranti, orders issued by Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

Every year, a huge number of devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga both in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand have been on the rise over the past few days. A total of 2,127 positive cases were reported on Tuesday and 1,292 on Monday.