Ban on lantern kites near Dabolim airport in south Goa

Panaji: South Goa District Magistrate on Monday imposed a complete ban on use of lantern kites/wish kites and laser beam with high intensity lights within two km of Dabolim airport to ensure safety of aircraft during landing and take off.

The ban, for 60 days, will come into effect from Sunday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, during its periodic meetings had flagged, according to a press release issued by the State government.

Apr 6, 2020

