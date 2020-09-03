At 17,433, Maharashtra records highest surge

Pune

03 September 2020 01:46 IST

Total COVID-19 tally crosses 8.25 lakh; recovery rate at 72.48%

In its highest single-day spike till date, Maharashtra reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its total case tally to 8,25,739. As many as 292 more patients succumbed, pushing the death toll to 25,195.

The number of active cases in the State has crossed the two lakh mark to reach 2,01,703. As many as 13,959 patients were discharged on Wednesday to take the total recoveries till date to 5,98,496.

Of the 292 deaths recorded, 201 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 55 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 36 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, State Health Department officials said.

“Of a total 42,84,000 laboratory samples tested thus far, 8,25,739 (19.27%) have returned positive with over 73,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 72.48%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.05%.

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total cases to 1,82,212. The district reported 39 deaths to push its mortality toll to 4,160. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district was below the 35,000 mark.

Mumbai reported 1,622 cases to take its total case tally to 1,48,569 of whom 20,810 are active. As many as 34 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 7,727.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a record-high spike of 1,500 new cases along with 38 deaths. The district’s total case tally has now reached 31,033 of whom 13,256 are active while the death toll has climbed to 790.

The upsurge of fresh cases continued in the three ‘sugar belt’ districts in western Maharashtra: Kolhapur reported 603 new cases, taking its total tally to 23,359 of whom 6,150 are active while 20 more deaths saw the district’s fatality toll reach 682.

Sangli reported 753 cases taking the district’s total case tally to 15,195 of whom 6,730 are active. As many as 15 fatalities saw the district’s death toll climb to 460.

Satara district reported a spike of 683 cases to push its total case tally to 15,426 of whom 6,042 are active. Six more deaths took its mortality toll to 363.

Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported more than 1,000 fresh cases as its total tally reached 41,457 of whom 11,024 are active. With 20 more deaths, the district’s fatality toll has risen to 905.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a big surge of 874 fresh cases and 15 deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 28,972 of whom 7,960 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 884.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 603 new cases taking its total case tally cross the 47,000-mark, while six more deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,503.

Navi Mumbai reported seven more deaths and 371 fresh cases to take its death toll to 654 and its total case tally to 29,443.

Raigad reported 10 deaths and 458 new cases, as its fatality count rose to 513 while its total case tally reached 18,235.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 14,04,213 people across the State were in home quarantine and 36,785 were in institutional quarantine facilities.