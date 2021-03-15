At 16,620 cases, Maharashtra sees this year’s record single-day surge

Active case tally crosses 1.26 lakh; 50 more succumb to virus

In its highest single-day jump this year and the largest spike in nearly seven months, Maharashtra recorded 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as its active case tally surged to 1,26,231.

As opposed to this spike, just about half the number of patients (8,861) were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 92.21%. However, over one lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Fifty deaths pushed the fatality toll to 52,861.

While the total case tally has reached 23,14,413, the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,34,072.

“Of a total 1,75,16,885 laboratory samples tested thus far, 23,14,413 (with the case positivity increasing marginally to 13.21%) have returned positive with as many as 1,08,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dropped to 2.28%.

Pune district reported another single-day high of more than 3,100 new cases — the highest in the State in any district — to take its total case tally to 4,39,562. As per the State Health Department figures, 11 deaths were reported as the death count touched 8,144. However, according to district authorities, the active case tally has surged past the 20,000 mark to reach 20,241 while the death toll is nudging 9,400.

Mumbai city, too, recorded a massive surge of 1,963 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,43,962 of whom 12,535 are active. Eleven fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,535.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha continued to peak, registering another alarming jump of more than 2,200 cases as its total cases rose to 1,73,547 of whom 16,964 are active. With five deaths, its toll has climbed to 3,584.

North Maharashtra continued to witness heightened spikes. Nashik added in excess of 1,200 cases to take its total tally to 1,37,949 of whom 7,688 are active. Three deaths pushed the toll to 2,093.

Neighbouring Jalgaon logged more than 550 new cases but no deaths as its total case tally climbed to 69,604 of whom 4,944 are active.

Aurangabad in Marathwada, currently under a lockdown, reported nearly 900 new cases and two deaths as its total tally went up to 59,249 of whom 7,148 are active while its death toll touched 1,289.

Western Maharashtra, however, continued to record relatively low cases and deaths. Satara added 150 new cases and only a single fatality as the total cases rose to 60,722 of whom 1,735 are active, and the death count reached 1,858.

Sangli registered 41 cases and two deaths as the district’s total case tally went up to 51,829 of whom only 733 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,800.

Kolhapur reported 34 cases and no deaths as its total tally touched 50,144 of whom just 401 are active.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,83,713 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,493 were in institutional quarantine facilities.