Aspiring policemen undergo tests at recruitment drive

Candidates from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts underwent fitness tests at the recruitment drive organised at the Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Thursday. The recruitment drive is being held to select Grade-II police personnel for the State.

Men were asked to run 1,500 metres within seven minutes, while women recruits tasked to cover 400 metres in two and half minutes.

More tests await

Those clearing the test, would undergo physical education test which include long jump, high jump, rope climbing and track events.

As many as 5,091 candidates had cleared the theory examinations. The drive would continue till Tuesday and around 800-1,000 recruits would be screened at the venue daily.

Inspector General of Police, M.C. Sarangan, Deputy Inspector General of Police- Vellore, N. Kamini, Superintendent of Police-Vellore, Praveshkumar and Superintendent of Prisons-Vellore, S. Andal were present at the ground.