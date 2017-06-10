Anthem row error ends, Class II book to be reprinted

Panaji: The row over the error in the national anthem printed in a Class II text book took a decisive turn on Friday with the state education authorities acknowledging the error and announcing its decision to get it rectified. The pages were being re-published with a corrigendum, all at the cost of publisher.

Education officials said on Friday that a “technological” error resulted in the publishing of an incomplete version of the national anthem in the Class II Marathi text book.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, chief of State Council of Educational Research and Training Nagaraj Honnekeri said that 13,000 pages containing the complete text of the national anthem would now be published and sent to all schools.

“The page is to be replaced with a corrigendum. 13,000 pages will be re-published. The pages will be published with no cost to the State department of Education, because the mistake is at the printer’s end,” Mr. Honnekeri added. He made it clear that the vendor would have to foot the bill for the re-publishing.

He admitted that two lines were missing and said that actually in their original CD there was no mistake.

Software problem

“There was apparently some problem with the computer software which resulted in two lines going missing,” he said. “When it is brought to our notice, we immediately rectify the error,” he said.

The Congress on Thursday had said that the BJP-led coalition government in Goa had insulted the national anthem by publishing an incomplete version in the text book and Director of Education had tried to downplay the issue by saying that the error could have happened in a few copies.