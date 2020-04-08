Another Covid-19 death in Andhra Pradesh

A 45-year old person died in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, becoming the fourth in the State to succumb to COVID-19, while one new case was reported overnight on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the State touched 304 while active cases remained at 294, a Medical and Health Department bulletin said.

The 45-year old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on April 1.

He had Type-2 diabetes and died on April 3, State nodal officer Arja Srikanth said. The person, who died tested positive for the coronavirus, the official said.

In all, six patients had recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals. The fresh case was reported from Guntur district, which now has 33 cases. The latest case was also related to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

With 74 cases, Kurnool led the locations in the State followed by SPS Nellore with 42. North coastal districts Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected.

30 fresh cases in Telangana

Health authorities confirmed 30 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 308, officials said.

The state government health bulletin added that 12 people were discharged on Monday and no death was reported.

So far, 11 people have died due to the virus and 45 patients were discharged after treatment, it said.

Karnataka tally rises

Twelve new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka, pushing up the total number in the State to 175, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Of the 175 positive cases, 25 had been discharged, it said.

“Till date 175 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths and 25 discharges,” the department said.

Among the 12 new cases, four had attended Tablighi-Jamaat congregation at Delhi from March 13-18 (one from Bagalkote, two from Bengaluru city and one from Bengaluru Rural). Three from Mandya were contacts of patients who were at the Jamaat meeting.

Others included a 41-year old woman from Bagalkote, the neighbour of a 75-year old man who died on April 3, an 80- year old woman from Gadag with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, a 68-year old male from Bengaluru with travel history to Dubai, a woman contact of a patient and a man with history of SARI from Kalaburagi.

Kerala has 9 new cases

In Kerala, nine people tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 263.

Of this, the worst-hit Kasaragod reported four cases, Kannur three, Kollam and Malappuram one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Samples of 12 people returned negative for the deadly virus on Tuesday, he said.

While four of the nine had returned from abroad, two had attended the Jamaat conference in Delhi and the others contracted the virus through contact with infected people. The total number of COVID cases in the state has touched 336.

As many as 1.40 lakh people are under observation in the State with 752 in various hospitals.