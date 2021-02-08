After robust recoveries, Maharashtra sees surge in cases

Pune

08 February 2021 01:32 IST

Active case tally now crosses 35,000

Despite a healthy recovery trend for the better part of the week, cases rose in Maharashtra on Sunday with just 1,622 patients being discharged as opposed to 2,673 new COVID-19 cases.

The State’s active case tally has now shot up to 35,948 while the total cases have reached 20,44,071. As many as 30 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,310.

The cumulative recoveries have gone up to 19,55,548 while the State’s recovery rate has marginally dipped to 95.67%.

“Of a total 1,49,77,683 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,44,071 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.65%) have returned positive with nearly 50,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.51%.

Pune reported more than 400 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,91,435. Two deaths were reported to take the toll to 8,012. The district’s active cases have dropped to 4,558 with a recovery rate of 96.51%.

Mumbai city recorded 448 fresh cases to push its total tally to 3,11,881 of whom just 5,483 are active. Four deaths saw the city’s toll touch 11,392.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,37,689 of whom 3,570 are active. Three deaths took the toll to 3,376.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added no deaths while 125 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,933 of whom only 875 are active. Its death count remains at 1,819.

Neighbouring Sangli logged just 27 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases climbed to 50,968 of whom just 679 are active. Its fatality toll remains constant at 1,784.

Kolhapur reported 20 cases and two fatalities as its total tally reached 49,265 of whom a mere 176 are active. The death toll rose to 1,675.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded a little over 50 cases and a single death as its total cases touched 1,22,281 of whom only 1,323 are active. Its death toll went up to 2,001.

Jalgaon added 60 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,734 of whom just 504 are active, while its fatality toll stayed constant at 1,479.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 1,72,311 people across the State were in home quarantine and 1,979 were in institutional quarantine facilities.