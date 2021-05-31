States

AAP’s South Haryana convenor succumbs to COVID-19

The Aam Aadmi Party’s South Haryana convenor and Independent councillor Ranbir Singh Rathee died on Sunday. He was under treatment for COVID-19 at Medanta Hospital and breathed his last around midnight.

Mr. Rathee, Ward No. 34 councillor, had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2019 from Gurgaon Assembly constituency on the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket. The president of Citizen Council, an umbrella organisation of various residents’ welfare associations, Mr. Rathee had strongly taken up the issue of shifting of the Sirhual toll plaza, depleting ground-water levels and a host of local, political and social issues.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta expressed condolences over the demise of Mr. Rathee saying that “the party had lost a strong pillar” in his death. The party’s national spokesperson Dilip Pandey remembered Mr. Rathee saying that he was always in the forefront to help the poor and the needy during the lockdown.

The last rites of Mr. Rathee were performed at a cremation ground in Jharsa.

Manav Awaaz Sanstha convenor Abhay Jain, an advocate, described Mr. Rathee as “voice of Gurugram”. Mr. Jain said that Mr. Rathee exposed corrupt practices in the civic body and other departments and added that his death was “heavy loss” to the Millennium City.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | With 18,600 cases, Maharashtra records lowest daily spike in two months

With 34,370 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases drop to nearly 3 lakh

Data | Beef ban, liquor sales, 'goonda act': a storm over Lakshadweep islands

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate further slows in mid-May while supply utilisation remains above 90%

Friction in MVA: Congress backs oil refinery at Nanar

Two killed after SUV rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra records lowest daily case surge in over two months

CBSE Class XII exams: Priority is to ensure safe environment for students, says Varsha Gaikwad

Cyclone Tauktae: Uddhav hopes Modi will stand by Maharashtra

Amid case surge in rural hinterland, Pune ASHA workers demand better amenities to fight pandemic

All vacant posts in prisons to be filled by July-end, State tells HC

Cyclone Tauktae: Despite Central assurance, Maharashtra govt. politicising relief issue, says Fadnavis

Data | COVID-19 cases surge in rural India even as vaccination rates are lower than urban areas

Data | India tops the world in single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Saibaba Trust official cautions devotees against donating to fictitious organisation

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 90%

Private doctors’ role vital in fight against pandemic, says Uddhav

Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally dips below 4.70 lakh

Recoveries surpass cases yet again in Maharashtra

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination pace at record low in May even as Centre opens up doses for adults
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 11:08:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/aaps-south-haryana-convenor-succumbs-to-covid-19/article34693007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY