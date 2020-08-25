Aaditya writes to PM for postponement of exams

Mumbai

25 August 2020 01:09 IST

He bats for new academic year from Jan.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone physical and online examinations for all professional courses, including entrance exams, across the country.

He has suggested that the Centre consider starting the academic year from January 2021, instead of June/July 2020, so that no student loses the academic year.

“...Whenever in the world schools and colleges have reopened, a large number of COVID-19 cases have been found. In our country, most students live with their parents and grandparents, and the infections, if at all, can be fatal,” Mr. Thackeray said in his letter on Monday.

He said that the system for even a single paper would include not just students, but teachers, non-teaching staff and much more of the State apparatus, most of whom are in the high-risk group.

“Sir, I humbly request you to intervene and postpone all academic activity related to physical or online examinations for all professional courses, including entrance exams, across the country. For non-professional courses, most of their academic assessment has been carried out and the final exam examination wouldn’t amount to more than 10% of the assessment. Hence, the students may be passed on a marking system devised by the universities,” it said.

Mr. Thackeray said while the country is still working from home due to the increasing novel coronavirus cases, various institutions and universities for professional and non-professional courses have been trying to schedule examinations. “This isn’t a practical and feasible option sir, as most States are facing increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, with red zones still in place and transport yet to resume,” he said.

The Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Sena, led by the minister, has already approached the Supreme Court against the University Grants Commission’s plan to go ahead with the final-year university examinations.