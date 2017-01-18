States

State’s first cooperative cancer hospital opened

Actor Manju Warrier handing over a lamp to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kozhikode on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMESH KURUP

Construction completed in just over a year

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opened the ₹400-crore MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute at Choloor here on Tuesday.

The centre, the first of its kind in the cooperative sector in the State, is an initiative of the Care Foundation, an undertaking of the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank.

The hospital, named after the late Communist Marxist Party leader M.V. Raghavan, was completed in just over a year since November 13, 2015, when the then Chief minister Oommen Chandy laid the foundation stone.

The management claims that the hospital has state-of-the-art facilities on a par with the Western countries. The centre is expected to meet the rising demand for cancer treatment in the north Kerala region, where there is no other such exclusive facility.

The centre is spread over 7.5 lakh sq ft with a 15.5 acre campus, just 5 km off Mukkam. There is a 400-bed inpatient facility and eight operation theatres. The centre also plans to focus on cancer research.

The team of doctors is headed by noted oncologist Narayanankutty Warrier, also the Medical Director of the centre. The hospital has facility to carry out 25 free dialysis a day. The hospital also offers free treatment to 30 per cent patients.

In his address, the Chief Minister stressed the need to ensure a healthy lifestyle to prevent various diseases. He said the government had plans to promote vegetable cultivation in every household.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan, Minister for Cooperation Kadakampalli Surendran, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan, M.K. Raghavan, MP; P.T.A. Rahim, MLA; and actor Manju Warrier were present at the opening ceremony.

May 17, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

