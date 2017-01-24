Scindia takes Centre to task in Goa

Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to interfere with autonomous institutions. He expressed concern at attempts being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appropriate Gandhi’s legacy by replacing the Mahatma’s image with his own on the Khadi calendar.

Addressing party persons after releasing the Congress’s manifesto for Goa polls, Mr. Scindia came down heavily on the BJP government, even accusing it of insulting Indian soldiers. He accused the BJP government of attacking the autonomy of institutions, the Reserve Bank of India and the Neeti Ayog.

“The RBI has become a puppet in the hands of the government. Diktats are being sent from Delhi about how policies are to be made and those are turned around in a matter of hours without application of mind,” said Mr. Scindia. He said that demonetisation move was a result of one such decision.

Mr. Scindia said, “It pains me that today we have in place a Defence Minister that has shown scant respect for our armed forces.”

“The fact that he mentions that the Army has only realised its strength like that of Hanuman after the surgical strikes and that 30 years of steam was let off after September 29, is besmirching the sacrifices of our jawans in the last 50-55 years to keep the integrity of our motherland intact.”

“Today, when videos come out about the quality of rations and food given to jawans, people who give their lives to keep us safe at home, all of those facts are conveniently ignored.” He said, “The key is the centralisation of one image in our country. This is something the people of Goa must also rise against.”