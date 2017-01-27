Sathyamangalam Road to get a facelift

Coimbatore Corporation, with the help from a company and civil society organisations, will take up the work to improve hygiene and facilities on a stretch of the Sathyamangalam Road.

For about 2.50 km – from Athipalayam Junction to Saravanampatty Junction – the corporation will collect segregated waste. Toilets would be constructed and the segregated waste would be recycled, said sources familiar with the proposal.

A company has come forward to meet the expenditure for bins, vehicles for improved door-to-door collection, workers, and other infrastructure that the corporation would require. This support would be for a year.

The corporation and civil society organisations had carried out a survey. The sources said that volunteers guided by Swachh Bharat ambassadors went door-to-door surveying the type of buildings - houses, apartments, commercial complexes, corporate office, factories and restaurants in the 2.50 km stretch.

They gathered details about the number of occupants or employees or customers, garbage disposal methods, quantity of garbage, source and use of water, use of carry bags, and availability of toilets, from nearly 200 establishments.

Based on this an action plan has been prepared for the company. After the company approves the project, the corporation would implement it.

The sources added that the work would involve constructing and cleaning drains to improve sewage disposal.