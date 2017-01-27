States

Sathyamangalam Road to get a facelift

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to clean a stretch of the Sathy Road with the help of a company, and various organisations

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to clean a stretch of the Sathy Road with the help of a company, and various organisations  

Coimbatore Corporation, with the help from a company and civil society organisations, will take up the work to improve hygiene and facilities on a stretch of the Sathyamangalam Road.

For about 2.50 km – from Athipalayam Junction to Saravanampatty Junction – the corporation will collect segregated waste. Toilets would be constructed and the segregated waste would be recycled, said sources familiar with the proposal.

A company has come forward to meet the expenditure for bins, vehicles for improved door-to-door collection, workers, and other infrastructure that the corporation would require. This support would be for a year.

The corporation and civil society organisations had carried out a survey. The sources said that volunteers guided by Swachh Bharat ambassadors went door-to-door surveying the type of buildings - houses, apartments, commercial complexes, corporate office, factories and restaurants in the 2.50 km stretch.

They gathered details about the number of occupants or employees or customers, garbage disposal methods, quantity of garbage, source and use of water, use of carry bags, and availability of toilets, from nearly 200 establishments.

Based on this an action plan has been prepared for the company. After the company approves the project, the corporation would implement it.

The sources added that the work would involve constructing and cleaning drains to improve sewage disposal.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:41:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/Sathyamangalam-Road-to-get-a-facelift/article17104259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY