Kolhapur court gives life term to 3 cops for custodial death

Pune: The Kolhapur sessions court sentenced life imprisonment to two police officers and a police constable on Friday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 21-year-old youth in August 2014.

The sentence was given by Additional District and Sessions Judge L. D. Bile to Assistant Police Inspector Sanjiv Ramchandra Patil, Assistant Sub-Inspector Baban Dadu Shinde, and police naik Dhanaji Shivajirao Patil, for the death of Jagdish Powar alias Sunny. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs.15,000 to be paid by each of the accused.

Judge Bile directed that a sum of Rs. 25,000 from the penalty would be paid as compensation to the family of the deceased.

According to the official version, a clash had broken out between two groups during the Mahalaxmi Yatra celebrations on August 23, 2014, following which, Jagdish and others, who belonged to one of the factions involved in the clash, demanded police action against the other group. The faction also allegedly participated in agitations against police, which led to stone-pelting and damages to a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation .

Jagdish was later detained at Peth Vadgaon police station. According to reports, he was beaten with sticks and physically assaulted by the accused while in custody. Following the assault, he was rushed to the Chhatrapati Pramila Raje civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

After Jagdish’s death, a mob torched police vehicles and hurled stones at the station. A murder complaint was later filed by Jagdish’s elder brother, Jaydeep.

The case was transferred to the CID who held the accused responsible for the youth’s “unnatural” death.