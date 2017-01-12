Knitwear exporters hail Trump’s statement

The possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade agreement among 12 countries, is being viewed with relief by Tirupur knitwear exporters.

The agreement otherwise could have given trade advantage to Vietnam, a main competitor in global apparel market.

The U.S. president-elect Donald Trump had promised that he would issue a ‘note of intent’ to withdraw from the agreement on the first day in office, and instead would look for better bilateral trades that could bring back jobs and industrial activities to the U.S.

The Tirupur Exporters Association president, Raja Shanmugam, told The Hindu that Mr. Trump’s statement gives us an opportunity to improve the market share in the U.S., as the agreement ontains steps to cut down both tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the signatories.

The signatory nations include the U.S., Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Australia. The final proposal of the agreement was signed earlier this year.

“It should be noted that Vietnam has already overtaken India in the global apparel market share even though the country started apparel exports about a decade back. The agreement will give undue advantage to Vietnam than the knitwear exporters from Tirupur in the U.S. market.

Almost 30 per cent of the apparel exports from Tirupur is to the U.S., Mr. Shanmugam said.

The knitwear exporters here feel that Mr. Trump was unlikely to go back on the stance.