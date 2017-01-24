Catch them young

Tahsildar (Tirupur North) S. Murugadoss is using innovative campaign tactics to ensure that the youth are enrolling their names in the photo electoral rolls immediately after they turned 18 years.

With Voters Day to be celebrated on January 25, the revenue official has pasted aesthetically designed campaign materials having catchy slogans at prominent places in various government offices where the young population come for getting different types of services, and at public places that could draw the attention of the youngsters.

“The aim is to tell them that they can enrol names even online and they should not wait for any elections to get their names registered in the voters’ list,” said Mr. Murugadoss.

He, during the 2016 Assembly elections, gained public attention and praise of senior officials because of his innovative campaigns for increasing the voter percentage.