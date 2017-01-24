App for blood donation launched

Social Capital, an NGO, on Tuesday launched an Android app for blood donation. With support from the Coimbatore Corporation, Sri Ramakrishna Multi-speciality Hospital and CRI, it launched the app at the Sri Ramakrishna Nursing College auditorium.

The app that can be downloaded from the Android Play Store, will help hospitals, blood banks connect with donors. Dinesh Manickam of Social Capital said that the moment a hospital or blood bank wanted a blood group, they could send out information through the app.

It would alert donors of the group specified within a 5 km radius of the hospital or blood bank. Once the donors confirm and the required number of units is reached, the app will withdraw the alert so as to prevent donors of the same group but farther enough to reach the hospital or bank.

It was done after long brain storming sessions and based on inputs from hospitals, blood banks and donor groups like Annai Karangal Nala Sangam.

Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, V. Ramakrishna said that the Hospital was proud enough to be a part of the Social Capital’s efforts. The Hospital had last year entered the Guinness Book of World Records for facilitating a large gathering pledge for organ donation.

He appealed to his colleges’ NSS officers to spread awareness about the app.

G. Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director, CRI Pumps, spoke of his company’s corporate social responsibility projects. Veteran blood donor Arun Gokuldas spoke of the importance of blood donation.

The organisers honoured Annai Karangal Nala Sangam’s L. Gopinath for blood donation and Gokuldas, who had donated blood 168 times.