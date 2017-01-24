Ahmedabad highway claimed 307 lives in 2016

The 380-km Mumbai-Ahmadabad Expressway connecting the city to Gujarat has acquired notoriety as the most accident-prone road. Five spots on the expressway where 307 fatalities took place last year have been identified.

According to Expressway Traffic Police sources, 1,169 accidents took place on the expressway last year, in which 307 people lost their lives and 794 suffered serious injuries. Rash and negligent driving was the main cause for accidents on the expressway used by 15 lakh vehicles every day. The mishap rate has prompted the police to collate similar statistics for important highways connecting Mumbai to Goa and Pune, Thane to Nashik and Pune to Kolhapur. A Highway Traffic Police officer said drivers often make avoidable mistakes like overtaking, driving rashly and not maintaining lane discipline.

In 2015, around 13,685 people lost their lives in road accidents (an average of 37 deaths per day and 108 injuries). Around 5,662 two-wheeler drivers died, 2,262 died in accidents involving heavy vehicles. In 1,429 cases of death, it was not possible to establish the type of vehicle involved.