853 deaths push Maharashtra’s COVID-19 toll to 73,515

Pune

07 May 2021 01:46 IST

State reports 62,194 new cases, 63,842 recoveries

Maharashtra’s recoveries marginally outpaced its cases on Thursday, with 63,842 patients being discharged against 62,194 new COVID-19 cases reported as the State’s active case tally dipped to 6,39,075.

The State again recorded a very high number of fatalities, with 853 deaths pushing the death toll to 73,515. Of these, 331 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 247 during the last week. A further 275 were from the period before the last one week, the State Health Department said.

The total cases have reached 49,42,736 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 42,27,940 with the recovery rate going up to 85.54%.

“Of a total 2,86,61,668 laboratory samples tested thus far, 49,42,736 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.25%) have returned positive with over 2.77 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.49%.

Pune district reported 9,700 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,99,360. As per the State Health Department figures, 79 deaths were reported as the fatality count climbed to 9,942. According to district authorities, the active case tally has risen to nearly 97,000 while the death toll has surged past 13,800.

Mumbai reported 3,028 new cases to take its total tally to 6,68,085 while the active count has declined to 55,601. As many as 69 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,580.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added 4,900 cases as its total case tally touched 4,52,434 of whom 61,178 are active. As many as 41 deaths pushed the toll to 5,439.

Districts in western Maharashtra continued to see increasing cases and fatalities. Sangli registered 26 deaths and more than 2,000 cases, taking its death toll to 2,191 and its total tally to 89,255 of whom 17,702 are active.

Solapur logged 58 deaths and more than 2,000 cases as its death count went up to 2,862 and the total cases reached 1,19,670 of whom 20,807 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 19 deaths and more than 3,500 cases taking its death toll to 2,178 and its total case tally to 1,92,178 of whom 21,523 are active.

Beed in Marathwada recorded a big spike of 1,435 new cases and 43 deaths, taking its total cases to 63,599 of whom 14,499 are active while its fatality toll has risen to 1,021.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 8,500 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,40,893 of whom 40,841 are active while 117 deaths pushed its fatality count to 3,450.