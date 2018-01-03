8 Maoists arrested in Narayanpur

Nagpur: Eight members of the Maoist militia were arrested by the Indo Tibetan Border Police and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh police during a two-day joint operation in the Tahakadod forest of Narayanpur on Tuesday.

“The security forces witnessed suspicious movements in Tahakadod and rounded up eight people. On interrogation, they revealed that they had been sent by Maoist commander Jaylal to inflict damage to security forces. Six locally-made guns and Maoist material were recovered,” the police said in a statement.

The members were identified as Mangu Mandavi, Lakhma Uike, Sukku Madavi, Pandaru Madavi, Chamaru Hichami, Raju Naroti, Sonaru Vadde and Mura Hidko.

The Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday claimed that 1,458 Maoists were neutralised in 2017.

‘A record’

The Anti-Maoist Operations unit said that 76 Maoists, including 51 big cadres, were killed. “A total of 1,458 Maoists, including 178 big cadres, were neutralised. The total reward on these cadres was ₹4.80 crore. This is a record.”

The AMO claimed that 1,017 Maoists, including 79 big cadres, were arrested and 365 Maoists surrendered.