6,330 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a day, take State tally past 1.86 lakh

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day surge of a whopping 6,330 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the State’s total cases breached the 1.85 lakh mark to reach 1,86,626.

The surge in cases was, however, offset by the highest single-day discharge of 8,018 patients. The total number of recoveries has exceeded the one lakh mark to be at 1,01,172.

As many as 125 more deaths pushed the death toll to 8,178. Of these, 110 were reported in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 15 were from an earlier period, State Health Department officials said. Just 77,260 of the total cases in the State are active. With 1,554 new cases reported on Thursday, Mumbai’s total case tally has touched 80,699. However, the city’s active cases have come down to 25,311. With 57 more deaths, the city’s death toll is now 4,689.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 54.21%, while the case fatality is 4.38%.

After Mumbai, Pune district reported another spike of more than 800 new cases as its total case tally soared to 24,432, as per State Health Department figures. Of them, 11,640 are active cases, while 11,985 people have been discharged thus far.

As many as 21 fatalities from Pune district took its death toll to 807. A total of 13 deaths from Aurangabad in Marathwada region pushed the death toll to 274.

Along with Mumbai and Pune, the upsurge continued in all civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thane recorded 776 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total tally to 16,077.

Kalyan-Dombivli, where a fresh 10-day lockdown began on Thursday, reported a record high of 584 new cases, taking its total case tally to 8,554. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation also recorded the second highest cases in a day, 265, taking its overall tally of cases to 7,088.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded 121 and 304 new cases, respectively, to push their total case tallies to 3,860 and 5,218, respectively.

“Till date, of a total 10,28,638 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 (18.29%) have been tested positive, with nearly 28,000 samples across the State tested on Thursday,” Dr. Awate said.

He said presently, there are 114 functional laboratories — 64 government and 50 private ones — for COVID-19 testing across the State.

“As many as 7,715 tests are being conducted per million of the population in the State whereas the same figure for the country stands at 6,334. Of the 90,56,173 tests done across the country by July 1, 11.26% of them are in Maharashtra,” Dr. Awate said.

He further said that 5,72,032 people across the State are in home quarantine and 41,741 are in institutional quarantine.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)