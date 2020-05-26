60 more die in Maharashtra, Mumbai death toll crosses 1,000

Maharashtra reported 2,436 more COVID-19 cases on Monday with total cases reaching 52,667, and 60 more deaths, taking its total death toll to 1,695.

The State has been recording more than 2,000 new cases every day since May 17, with Sunday recording the highest single-day surge yet, of 3,041 cases.

Mumbai’s death toll crossed the 1,000 mark, as it accounted for 38 of the 60 deaths on Monday. The State capital has now reported 1,026 fatalities from the pandemic. Eleven fatalities were reported from Pune district, its total death toll reaching 280.

Diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the most lethal co-morbid conditions in patients who have succumbed to COVID-19. About 67% of those that have died in Mumbai had some underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma or heart disease. Across the State, the same metric is around 71%.

State surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “78% of the death cases reported on Monday had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease. Of the total deaths, 54 had occurred in the last couple of days while six were from the last week.”

Three deaths were reported from Navi Mumbai, taking its death toll to 32, while two casualties were recorded from Aurangabad district, which otherwise had a better day with just 16 new cases taking total cases in the Marathwada COVID-19 hotbed to 1,301. Over the past fortnight, Aurangabad had been reporting an average of over 60 cases a day.

The number of active cases has now reached 35,178, with 1,186 patients being discharged, to take the total recoveries to 15,786. Of the new cases reported on Monday, Mumbai accounted for an overwhelming 1,430 as its total tally reached 31,972 cases.

Besides Mumbai, Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued to see a surge in fresh infections with 185 new cases taking the district’s total tally to 3,196. Navi Mumbai reported 61 new cases as its total tally reached 2,068. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded more than 50 new cases to take its cumulative tally to 941.

Dr. Awate said there are 2,391 active containment zones in the State. “Presently, 5,30,247 people across the State are in home quarantine and 35,479 are in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.