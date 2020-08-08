5,561 relocated in Kolhapur; some relief as showers ease

Duty call: Maharashtra State Electricity Board officials repairing a power line in Bujawade village in Chandgadh taluk as rising water level of the Panchganga disrupted electricity in some villages.

Panchganga continues to flow above danger mark; 95 barrages, dams submerged

Despite the intensity of showers over Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra lessening on Friday, the district administration evacuated more than 5,000 people from 23 villages as the Panchganga river continued to flow above the danger level.

“A total 5,561 people, along with 1,132 animals from low-lying areas, have been shifted to safer zones. Most of those evacuated are from Karvir and Gaganbawda tehsils, both of which have received heavy rain throughout the week,” Kolhapur Collector Daulat Desai said.

The Panchganga flows at 44.9 feet, above its danger mark of 43 feet. As many as 95 barrages and dams are still submerged by the rising river water level.

“The Panchganga has risen by 2.5 feet owing to rain in the last 24 hours. So, while the intensity of the showers was noticeably less on Friday, several parts of the district are still half-submerged and the threat of a flood persists,” an official said.

Gaganbawda tehsil has received 148 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours — markedly lesser than the 243 mm rain the tehsil had received between Wednesday and Thursday. Likewise, Radhanagari and the township of Ajara received comparatively less rain, recording 76.83 mm and 104.67 mm, respectively, as opposed to the 145 mm rain that the two areas had been experiencing for the past week.

Despite this relief, the landscape at several villages across the district was reminiscent of the 2019 deluge that devastated Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

While the waters of the Panchganga spilled over bridges, arterial roads and byways, several sugarcane fields, small temples and establishments were half-submerged.

At some places, State electricity board officials were seen repairing power lines after the rain disrupted power supply in a number of villages. Water levels rose particularly at several points in Shirol taluk, most notably at Nrusinhawadi (which has a famous temple dedicated to Lord Dattatreya), Arjunwad and Shirdhon village, among other places.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans is already stationed at Shirol taluk. “Currently, four NDRF teams are present in the district. If the need arises, we will ask for two more teams. I again urge people not to be complacent and venture out just because the rain has given a temporary break,” Mr. Desai said.