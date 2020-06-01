400 Kitex workers put in quarantine

Around 400 migrant workers, mostly women, from the Kitex garment company here were sent to quarantine in a school building at Kizhakkamblam on Monday when they came out demanding that they be sent home.

Company sources said the workers had been told through phone messages that there were trains taking them home and in response to which they got out of their hostels around 11.30 a.m. When they started moving towards the nearby railway station, government officials stopped them.

They were put up at the school building for the time being. Their names were registered and arrangements were being made to send them home, said a member of the Kizhakkambalam panachayat.

According to police sources, a group of migrant workers from Kitex were being accommodated at a government school at Kizhakkambalam on Monday. Hailing from Jharkhand they were proceeding towards Aluva railway station when they were stopped and sent to Kizhakkambalam.

MP seeks probe

Meanwhile, Benny Behanan, MP, has demanded an inquiry into the allegation that women workers from Jharkhand were not paid wages for six months by the Kitex group.

In a statement here on Monday, he said there was an allegation that around 1,000 employees were not being paid their salaries by the company.