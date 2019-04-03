PANAJI

03 April 2019 01:09 IST

2-minute ads will be screened at event

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in association with the Goa Department of Public Health-Dentistry, and the Goa Dental College and Hospital is set to hold the 3rd Goa Anti Tobacco Film Festival on May 31.

The festival will select ad films to spread the message of harmful effects of tobacco use and also to decrease the occurrence of oral cancer and heart disease and to promote film art through non-profit screening of these films. This festival, whose ultimate objective is to make Goa smoke-free, will have two separate categories — one for Goa and another for national films.

For the national films section, Hindi or English language films produced by an Indian production house, individuals, students and educational or social institutions from across the country will be considered.

Similarly, for the Goan section, ad films should be in Marathi, Hindi, English or Konkani, and produced by locals. The ad films for both categories should be no longer than two minutes.

The last date for receipt of applications along with supporting documents is May 15, said vice-chairman of ESG Rajendra Talak.