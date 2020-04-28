350 teams to screen people in highly infected slum clusters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has constituted 350 teams to screen people residing in the highly infected slum clusters, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Monday.

“In the last 10-15 days, we have observed that senior citizens with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension are falling prey to COVID-19 and succumbing in many cases as well. The teams, armed with pulse oximeters and thermo-scanners, will visit the slum clusters and check oxygen levels of elderly citizens and detect virus-like symptoms,” Mr. Mhaisekar said.

The slum clusters in the Bhavani Peth, Kasba and Dhole-Patil road areas account for more than half of the city’s total cases and fatalities.

Meanwhile, 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Pune district on Monday, taking the number of active positive cases beyond the 1,000 mark to 1,066, while the death toll rose to 80. The majority of the fresh cases and all the fatalities were from Pune city.

Mr. Mhaisekar said most of the city’s private doctors had not started their clinics despite instructions from the government.

“The situation in the city is getting more serious by the day. It has come to the administration’s notice that most private doctors have not opened their clinics to treat non-COVID-19 patients,” Mr. Mhaisekar said, and warned that investigations would be carried out against errant doctors.

Earlier in the day, a 48-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and was afflicted with diabetes mellitus, hypertension and obesity, died in Sassoon General Hospital. Two other deaths – of a man and a woman – were reported from Kondhwa and Ghorpade Peth. Both had co-morbidities, said medical sources. On Sunday, the district had reported three deaths as well, all from Pune city.

“As many as 34 new cases were reported between 7 p.m. on Sunday and midnight, while a further 41 have been reported since then,” District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar said.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has attributed the mounting numbers to increased testing capacity, with health officials now testing a maximum 1,035 samples per day.

Till date, the district has reported 1,340 COVID-19 cases, which include 1,044 active cases, 198 cases who have received discharge, and 80 deaths. According to authorities, 48 of these cases are said to be ‘critical’.

As per figures from the Pune zilla parishad’s health department till Sunday evening, the number of active positive cases was 989 of which Pune city had 930 cases, and Pimpri-Chinchwad had 44 cases, while rural areas in the district like Baramati, Velhe, and Shikrapur had 15 cases.

Of the 989, a total of 768 cases are presently undergoing treatment in PMC–run hospitals, 142 in Sassoon and BJ Medical College Hospitals, 20 in civil hospitals, 15 in rural hospitals, and 44 in PCMC-run hospitals.

A total of 77 of the 80 deaths have been reported from Pune city and rural areas, and three from Pimpri-Chinchwad.