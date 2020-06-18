3,307 cases take State’s tally past 1.15 lakh

Pune

114 more deaths reported; Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 50.68%

Maharashtra reported another 3,307 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the State’s total tally to 1,16,752. As many as 114 more deaths pushed the death toll to 5,651. Of the total cases, 51,921 are active.

As per State Health Department figures, 1,315 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 59,166.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate currently stands at 50.68%. However, the State’s case fatality has climbed to 4.84%.

With 1,359 new cases reported on Wednesday, Mumbai’s total case tally has now crossed the 60,000-mark to reach 61,587. Of these, only 26,997 are active cases. As the city recorded 77 of the new deaths, its death toll has risen to 3,244.

Pune district saw 22 fatalities as its total death toll surged to 610. Seven deaths from Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra took its total death count to 176. Deaths were also reported from Yavatmal, Latur and Malegaon, among other parts of the State. “As many as 84 deaths (73.7%) of the total 114 fatalities reported on Wednesday, had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease,” Dr. Awate said.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 13,250, with the district reporting more than 350 new cases on Wednesday. Of these, 5,230 are active cases, while 7,410 have been discharged thus far.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in new cases continued in Thane, with a surge of more than 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 8,635. Navi Mumbai reported a spike of 144 new cases as its total case tally reached 5,036.

“A total of 98 laboratories — 55 government and 42 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 7,00,954 laboratory samples, 1,16,752 (16.65%) have been tested positive, with around 16,000 samples across the State tested on Wednesday,” Dr. Awate said.

Dr. Awate further said presently, 5,82,699 people across the State are in home quarantine and 27,582 are in institutional quarantine.