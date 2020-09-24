21,029 fresh COVID-19 cases push Maharashtra’s total tally past 12.50 lakh

Pune

24 September 2020 00:39 IST

Maharashtra reported 21,029 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its total case tally breached the 12.50 lakh mark to reach 12,63,799 of whom 2,73,477 are active. As many as 479 more deaths pushed the State’s fatality toll to 33,886.

However, the case spike was nearly matched by the recoveries, with 19,476 patients being discharged to take the cumulative recoveries till date to 9,56,030.

Advertising

Advertising

“Of a total 61,06,787 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,63,799 (20.69%) have returned positive with more than 89,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 75.65%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.68%.

Pune reported more than 3,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,70,866 while 61 deaths saw its mortality count climb to 5,429. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases is less than 42,000 with the district’s recovery rate exceeding 81%.

Mumbai reported 2,360 cases to take its total case tally to 1,90,264 of whom 27,186 are active. As many as 49 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,604.

Nagpur district reported 58 more deaths to take the death toll to 1,827. A big jump of nearly 1,900 cases took the district’s total case tally to 68,843 of whom 19,247 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported 63 deaths as its fatality toll rose to 1,196. As many as 472 cases took its total case tally to 40,0057 of whom 7,994 are active.

Sangli reported 690 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 33,595 of whom 10,515 are active. With 36 deaths, the death toll has risen to 1,020.

Satara reported 28 fatalities to take its death toll to 787. As many as 604 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 32,005 of whom 8,991 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a spike of more than 1,800 cases as its total tally reached 67,831 of whom 14,894 are active. With 13 deaths, the district’s total deaths have climbed to 1,179.

Jalgaon reported more than 500 cases and five deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 44,742 of whom 8,353 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,167.

Ahmednagar reported a surge of 846 cases as its total case tally rose to 37,529 of whom 7,979 are active ones. As many as 16 deaths took its death toll to 613.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 20 deaths as its fatality count rose to 1,782. As many as 791 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 63,000 mark.

The Navi Mumbai civic body recorded 11 deaths and 480 cases to take its death toll to 838 and its total case tally to 37,256.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 18,75,424 people across the State were in home quarantine and 34,457 were in institutional quarantine facilities.