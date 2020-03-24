15 in isolation ward at Perundurai Medical College

Collector C. Kathiravan has said that a total of 15 persons were in the isolation ward at the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital while 42 persons were under house quarantine in the district.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the municipal bus stand here on Tuesday, he said that the hospital would be temporarily be converted into a speciality hospital to treat only the patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and added that adequate doctors and nurses are available. “If we need more doctors, we would seek the help of Indian Medical Assocaition”, he said. Mr. Kathiravan said that 15 were currently in the isolation wards and were under continuous monitoring. He said that a total of 127 persons from foreign countries and other States came to the district and were kept under observation for 25 days.

On the enforcement of Section 144 in the district, he said that social gathering is not allowed and asked people to come out of their house only for buying essential commodities from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. He also asked them not to do panic purchasing as shops selling milk, vegetables and essential commodities will remain open.