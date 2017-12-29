12 occupants of autos killed in accidents

Pune: Twelve persons were killed in two road accidents involving Apé autorickshaws in different parts of the State on Thursday.

In the first mishap, seven people were killed when a heavy vehicle hit an Apé autorickshaw on Malegaon-Satana road in Nashik district in the early morning. All the victims, including the driver, were in the autorickshaw, and were heading to Satana from Malegaon.

They have been identified as Sanjay Pandhade (40), the rickshaw driver, who was a resident of Ayodhyanagar, Malegaon, Ashok Devre (55) from Amalner in Jalgaon district, Sheikh Tayar (34) from Chopda tehsil in Jalgaon, and Rajeshkumar Gupta (28), Kailasprasad Gupta (42), Mohammad Jallu (45), and Rahimtulla Panwala (43).

“Going by personal belongings like toys for kids, it is believed that some of the passengers were small traders going to sell their wares at a local fair in Satana,” said a police officer.

The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Satana for post-mortem. A search has been launched for the heavy vehicle driver.

Similarly, five persons were killed when a tempo carrying sugarcane rammed into an Apé autorickshaw along Shahada road in Nandurbar district.

According to the police, five of the rickshaw passengers died on the spot. Five are said to be severely injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The process of identifying the deceased is on.