11,000 more discharged as active cases fall to 1.02 lakh

161 patients succumb to COVID-19 in Maharashtra; Mumbai reports 792 new cases

Maharashtra’s robust recovery spree continued with as many as 11,060 patients being discharged on Friday as compared with 5,027 new COVID-19 cases reported. The cumulative recoveries have now risen to 15,62,342 with the State’s recovery rate rising to 91.35%.

The total case tally now stands at 17,10,314. The number of active cases has come down to 1,02,099. With 161 deaths, the fatality toll has reached 44,965. “Of a total 93,18,5414 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,10,314 (18.35%) have returned positive with 68,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported 642 cases to take its total tally to 3,37,624 while 17 deaths saw its toll climb to 7,007. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate is currently 94.11% with its active cases standing at 11,305.

Mumbai reported 792 cases to take its total tally to 2,62,473 of whom 16,817 are active. As many as 22 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,399.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,05,780 of whom 4,405 are active. Six deaths were reported. The district’s death toll has touched 2,819.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported a sharp fatality spike of 31 deaths, taking its toll to 1,470. As many as 232 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 48,851 of whom 3,876 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli, however, reported just 64 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,431 of whom 1,973 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,671. Kolhapur recorded an even lower surge of 31 cases as its total tally reached 47,498. Its active case tally has reduced drastically to 273 cases. Four deaths took the toll to 1,656.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a high surge of more than 450 cases as its total tally reached 97,452 of whom just 3,216 are active. With three deaths, the district’s death toll climbed to 1,600.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 58 new cases and a single death as its total tally touched 53,844 of whom only 1,246 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,362.

Dr. Awate said that 10,59,499 people across the State were in home quarantine and 8,879 were in institutional quarantine facilities.