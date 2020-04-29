Maharashtra to send 100 buses to bring students back from Kota

Maharashtra will send 100 buses to Kota, Rajasthan, to bring back stranded students. Transport Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said the Cabinet approved the allocation of 100 buses to bring the students back. “These buses will leave Dhule. Once the students are in Maharashtra, arrangements will be made to send them to their districts,” he said.

Maharashtra is also making available inter-State permits for those who want to take private vehicles to bring back the students. “A total of 1,609 students from Maharashtra are stranded in Kota, and the institutes where they were studying are in touch with the Rajasthan government. The institutes have furnished the government with information about the students for making arrangements,” said Satyajeet Tambe, president, Maharashtra Youth Congress, who first raised the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Mr. Tambe said he had also contacted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the return of Maharashtra students stranded at Lovely University. “Data are collected about the UPSC aspirants from Maharashtra studying in Delhi. This is taking time as UPSC coaching centres are not so streamlined as those institutes at Kota. But we are hopeful to begin the process post-May 3,” he said.