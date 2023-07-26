Shibi, the perfect example

July 26, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST

Thiruvalluvar says that every time one reads a piece of literature, the greater is the joy one experiences, because of the new insights one gains. He adds that this is similar to the experience we have when we are with upright people. The more we are in their company, the greater our happiness.

Avvayar in her Moothurai says that visiting righteous people and listening to their words gives us peace of mind. Speaking of their good qualities and being friendly with them can only bring good to us, says Avvayar. A virtuous man will not hesitate to help anyone in need, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. A great man will go out of the way to help those who seek his assistance. The story of Emperor Shibi is moving. One day a dove flew in panic and landed near Shibi. The reason for its panic was that it was being chased by a hawk. To save the life of the dove, which had sought refuge with him, Shibi offered his own flesh to the hawk as food. This story reminds one of a Thirukkural verse, which says that he who is unloving wants to possess everything. But a loving man sees even his possessions as belonging to everyone. Shibi is the perfect example of such a loving man, for he saw even his own flesh as something that should be sacrificed, to save the life of a bird.

Tamil work Acharakovai gives a list of desirable qualities; they are — gratitude, patience, education, pleasing speech, worldly knowledge, kindness to all living things and seeking the company of good people. Those who have these qualities will earn the praise of wise men. Thrikadukam stresses the importance of bathing early in the morning, abstaining from giving false evidence and not giving up one’s values even in times of poverty. We should aspire for purity of mind, body and words.

